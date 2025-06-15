Kenya: at least 17 children perish in the fire of a school

In Kenya, a devastating fire caused the death of at least 17 children in the dormitory of their primary school located in the center of the country, according to an announcement made on Friday by the police, which conducts an investigation to determine the origin of the drama.

The fire broke out around midnight on Thursday at the Hillside Endarasha Academy, in the county of Nyeri. Police said the average age of young victims was about nine years old.

The school, which welcomes around 800 students from 5 to 12 years old, is located in a semi-rural region about 170 km north of Nairobi. “We deplore 17 deaths”, said police spokesperson Resila Onyango, adding that several other people were injured, including 16 seriously, and transported in hospital.

The bodies found are “Unrecognizable due to burns”, Added Onyango, suggesting that other victims could still be discovered during the on -site inspections.

Friday, a hundred anxious parents gathered in front of the school, hoping to hear from their children. “We have had very little information. We were told that some children had managed to escape, but we are not told where “said Francis Wachira, a 33 -year -old parent, whose daughter is a student in this establishment. “The more I wait, the more I lose hope of seeing my child again”he added.

According to Minister Kenyan of the Interior, Kithure Kindiki, some children found refuge in neighboring houses. “They are safe and sound, but obviously traumatized, and are still among those who welcomed them last night”he said. Survivors, wrapped in blankets to protect themselves from the cold, were evacuated by bus, AFP reported.