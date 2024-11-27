Liverpool: Barça on the lookout for Mohamed Salah

At the end of his contract at the end of the season, Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool. A departure which could benefit Barça which is closely monitoring the situation of the Egyptian international.

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool appears uncertain. While his contract runs until June 2025, no extension discussions have been announced. A situation which fuels rumors of a possible transfer, with FC Barcelona at the head of the suitors.

According to the Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is closely monitoring the situation of the Egyptian winger. Although no official contact has yet been established with his entourage, FC Barcelona hopes to take advantage of the lack of extension to try to secure the services of the Pharaoh.

Barça, in search of offensive reinforcements, sees in Salah a player capable of breathing new life into its attack. His experience, his consistency and his ability to shine in major events make him a prime target for the Blaugrana. Since the start of the season, the Reds striker has already scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists in 18 matches.