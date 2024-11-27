Cameroon: serious road accident leaves 15 dead and 10 injured

Cameroon: at least 6 people killed in a traffic accident in the Center region

ByThe Mwebantu Team

A tragic road accident occurred on Wednesday on the Bafoussam-Yaoundé axis, in the Center region of Cameroon, killing at least six people, according to consistent sources.

The incident, which occurred late in the morning near the Ebebda bridge, in the village of Nkol-Ebaï, involved a bus from the interurban transport agency Leader Voyage and a truck, which collided, according to information relayed by Xinhua. The precise causes of the accident remain uncertain, but witnesses suggest the possibility of excessive speed or a technical breakdown.

According to the Ministry of Territorial Administration, Cameroon recorded more than 3,000 road accidents, resulting in 256 deaths, during the first half of the year.

