LDC CAF: Al Hilal offers Young Africans, TP Mazembe and MC Alger back to back

Al Hilal defeated Young Africans (2-0) this Tuesday in Dar es Salaam in the group stage of the African Champions League. In the DRC, TP Mazembe and MC Alger separated with a goalless draw (0-0).

The African Champions League was played this Tuesday with the matches on the first day of the group stages. In Tanzania, Young Africans hosted Al Hilal at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium. And the Tanzanians lost the match with a score of 2-0. Better organized offensively and solid defensively, the Sudanese took the three points of the game thanks to the achievements of Adama Coulibaly (63rd) and Yasser Muzammil (90th). With this precious success, Al Hilal takes the lead in Group A.

In the other meeting of this group, TP Mazembe and MC Alger separated with a goalless draw (0-0). Despite numerous opportunities on both sides, the two teams will never manage to take the advantage in this game. In the standings in this group A, Al Hilal (3 points) is first ahead of MC Alger and TP Mazembe (1 point each). Behind are the Young Africans with zero points.