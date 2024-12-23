Achraf Hakimi, disappointed with the CAF Awards: his mother reveals behind the scenes

Saida Mouh, Achraf Hakimi’s mother, shared a surprising anecdote from the recent CAF Awards ceremony in Marrakech, where her son expected to be crowned African Player of the Year. Ultimately, the trophy went to Nigerian Ademola Lookman.

In an interview with Al-Araby, relayed by Fennec Football, she said: “ My son asked me to come urgently to Marrakech to be present at the ceremony. He spoke with such certainty that he was the winner. Perhaps he had been informed before the event, but in the end the trophy went to Lookman. »

A solid but insufficient season

Hakimi, 26, was impressive last season with PSG, contributing to the Ligue 1 title with five goals and seven assists in 40 games in all competitions. With Morocco, he also delivered remarkable performances, giving rise to a certain optimism about his ability to win this prestigious prize.

Despite this, Nigerian striker Ademola Lookman was preferred by CAF, ahead of other finalists such as Serhou Guirassy and Simon Adingra. A decision which highlights the tough competition at the top of African football.

The right back, who continues to shine this season with three goals and seven assists in 20 games, will have other opportunities to try to win this individual distinction.