Liverpool: Arne Slot Dithyrambic towards Mohamed Salah

At 32, Mohamed Salah continues to impress under the colors of Liverpool. During the spectacular victory of the Reds against Tottenham (6-3) in the Premier League, the Egyptian winger was dazzling, scoring two goals and delivering two assists.

Its decisive role was praised by the Liverpool coach, Arne Slot, who highlighted the professionalism and the constant effort of the player. “” He proves once again that he is able to mark and be decisive “He said, reflecting Salah’s daily commitment to maintain such a level of performance.

Slot also rented Salah’s humility and his team spirit. “He is still there for his teammates and very pleasant to rub shoulders”he added. The coach was particularly marked by the discipline and the recovery work of the Egyptian, of the qualities which explain its longevity and its impact on the ground.

With this new performance, Salah confirms that he remains one of the pillars of Liverpool and an example of Constance at the top of world football.