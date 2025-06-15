Kenya: New wave of demonstrations in sight, the police call for caution

After a brief lull, Kenya is preparing for new demonstrations that could relaunch the spiral of violence that has shaken the country in recent weeks. The police have already warned against any drift and has announced the deployment of important forces to secure sensitive areas.

The calls to be demonstrated, relayed massively on social networks, have revived the fear of clashes between the police and the demonstrators. The young Kenyans, at the origin of this protest movement, seem determined to make their voices heard and to express their dissatisfaction with the economic policy of the government.

Indeed, the president’s decision to turn part of his cabinet, taken in reaction to the first demonstrations, was not enough to appease tensions. The demonstrators are still calling for the cancellation of new taxes and an improvement in their living conditions.

The acting inspector general of the national police, Gilbert Masengeli, expressed his concerns about the possibility of infiltration of criminal groups within the demonstrations. Thus, he called on the population for vigilance and to avoid risk areas, including Jomo Kenyatta international airport and presidential residences.

These new demonstrations are taking place as the government is trying to reassure investors and relaunch the economy, strongly impacted by social disorders. The authorities call on young people to favor dialogue and give up violence, while promising to take into account their claims.