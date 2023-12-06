Liverpool: a new trophy for Mohamed Salah

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah won the Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Year 2023 on Monday. This is the third time in his career that he has won this award.

A great architect of Liverpool’s current form in this first half of the season, Mohamed Salah offered himself a new reward on Monday. The Egyptian striker was voted Football Supporters’ Association Player of the Year 2023. This is the third time in his career that he has won this award.

The Reds winger came top of the fans’ vote and ahead of Erling Haaland, Rodri, Bukayo Saka, Kieran Trippier and Ollie Watkins. “I want to thank everyone for the FSA award, especially because it is voted for by the fans. I just want to say thank you very much, I appreciate it”, Salah said according to Liverpool’s official website.

This season, Mohamed Salah has scored 13 goals and provided 6 assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. The Reds are in second place in the Premier League, two lengths behind leader Arsenal, and are already qualified for the round of 16 of the Europa League.