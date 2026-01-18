Ligue 1: FC Lorient beats Monaco with a goal from Bamba Dieng

FC Lorient created a sensation this Friday January 16, 2026 by winning 3-1 on the AS Monaco pitch on the occasion of the 18th day of Ligue 1 McDonald’s. In a meeting where the Merlus were able to make the difference at the right time, Senegalese striker Bamba Dieng stood out by opening the score, offering his club a precious victory against a Monegasque team in difficulty.

The match, long balanced, was unlocked in the 68th minute by Bamba Dieng, who found the fault for Lorient with an unstoppable strike, perfectly launching the Merlus into this duel. After Monaco striker Anssumane Fati equalized in the 76th minute, Lorient reacted with composure in the final minutes of the match: Jean-Victor Makengo (85th) gave Lorient the lead again, Dermane Karim (87th) then sealed the 3-1 victory for the visitors. This collective performance allows the Merlus to climb the rankings and regain confidence in their quest to maintain.

The Rocher club particularly suffered from the absence of two of its Senegalese internationals: Krépin Diatta and Lamine Camara. Both are involved with the Senegalese selection and will play in the final of the African Cup of Nations next Sunday, after the qualification of the Lions of Teranga by beating Egypt in the semi-final.

This unavailability has clearly weakened the Monegasque squad, already suffering from a series of poor performances in the championship. In addition to Lorient’s performance, this defeat comes during a delicate period for AS Monaco, which has had several setbacks in Ligue 1. Without offensive resources and limited in its options, the princely club sees a missed opportunity to restart its season.