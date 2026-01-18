CAN 2025: Sadio Mané honored with a fresco at the Keur Massar Nord roundabout

A fresco bearing the image of Sadio Mané is being created in Keur Massar Nord, under the brushes of the painter Assane Mbaye, known for his monumental works adorning several roundabouts in Dakar.

After Rufisque, where his fresco dedicated to Krépin Diatta had left its mark, the artist this time tackles the portrait of the best Senegalese player, a symbol of national pride.

The project, however, came to a halt. On instructions from the administrative authorities, the gendarmerie had interrupted the work, even though Assane Mbaye claimed to have an authorization issued by the Keur Massar Nord town hall. This suspension aroused incomprehension and frustration among local youth.

As the final approached, young people from Keur Massar mobilized at the scene to support the artist, believing that Senegal should pay tribute to Sadio Mané, an emblematic figure of national football and a model for an entire generation.

After consultation, the authorities finally gave their agreement for the continuation of the project. The creation of the fresco has thus resumed, transforming the roundabout into a popular celebration space on the eve of CAN 2025.

Cheikh Tidiane NDIAYE