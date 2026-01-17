Farba NGOM affair: The Apr denounces a “legal heresy”

At a press conference on Tuesday February 13, 2025, in Dakar, the Alliance for the Republic (Apr) stepped up to vigorously contest the continued detention of Farba Ngom. Through its spokesperson, Seydou Guèye, the party led by former President Macky Sall denounces political relentlessness and calls for resistance in the face of what it describes as the “totalitarian drift” of the Pastef regime.

The atmosphere was electric at the headquarters of the Alliance for the Republic (Apr) located at the Vdn (Northern Clearance Route). Former minister Seydou Guèye declared that the Farba Ngom case has left the field of law for that of politics. Describing the situation as “legal heresy”, the spokesperson of the day castigated the differential treatment inflicted on his party comrade.

The high point of the Apr’s argument is based on a breach of equality before the courts. “How can we understand that two people charged with the same charges are treated in diametrically opposed ways? », Seydou Guèye was indignant. However, he welcomed the release under judicial supervision of Tahirou Sarr, co-accused of the mayor of Agnam.

Seydou Guèye affirms that nothing opposes, on a legal level, a release accompanied by guarantees of representation, arguing that the state of health of the detainee would be worrying. Going beyond the simple individual cause, the party of former President Macky Sall denounces a real logic of vendetta. Seydou Guèye, who did not mince his words, speaks of a feeling of “hatred” and a “victor’s justice”, seeing it as a direct threat to national cohesion and the Senegalese “want to live together”. “It’s no longer a legal matter, it’s relentlessness.

This shameful and scandalous decision shakes the pillars of our Republic,” he insisted in front of an audience of journalists, activists and supporters. Adopting a posture of resistance, the Apr reaffirmed its determination to cope. Describing Pastef’s power as a “totalitarian regime”, Mr. Guèye called for the defense of democratic values ​​and the rule of law.

Through its voice, the Alliance for the Republic reiterated its total support for Farba Ngom, demanding his immediate release in the name of an “independent and free Senegal”. With the turn of this case, the legal battle now seems to be coupled with a head-on political confrontation.

Ibrahima KANDE