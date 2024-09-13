CAF Cup (Q): Dadjè FC vs RS Berkane clash live on ORTB

ORTB will broadcast live the entire match between Dadjè FC and RS Berkane, counting for the first leg of the second preliminary round of the CAF Cup. The match is scheduled for this Saturday at the General Mathieu Kérékou stadium in Cotonou.

The CAF Confederation Cup is in the spotlight this weekend, with the first leg of the second preliminary round. Also in the running for the final phase, Dadjè FC will cross the crampons with RS Berkane this Saturday. Having defeated El Kanemi Warriors of Nigeria in the first round, the Dadjè boys will try to repeat the feat against the Moroccan giant, accustomed to these continental contests.

For this first round between the two clubs, ORTB will provide live coverage. National television will broadcast the entire match scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at the Stade de l’Amitié, starting at 4 p.m. (GMT+1). While waiting for this clash, CAF has revealed the schedule for Friday, September 13, 2024 for each team.

RS Berkane

3:30 p.m.: Press conference of the Moroccan team.

4:00 p.m.: Moroccan players inspect the GMK Friendship Stadium pitch.

Dadje FC

4:30 p.m.: Dadjè FC press conference.

5:00 p.m.: Training of Beninese players.