Libya-Nigeria: the Libyan Football Federation comes out of silence

The Libyan Football Federation has reacted to the surreal situation in the country, with Nigeria’s Super Eagles stranded at Al Abaq airport. for more than 24 hours. And the local authorities wanted to make things clear.

Having left Nigeria for Libya as part of the fourth day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers, the Super Eagles have been stuck at Al Abaq airport for 24 hours. According to the players’ account, the delegation was heading to Benghazi when their plane was suddenly diverted to an unscheduled airport.

The Libyan government had, for no apparent reason, canceled the landing authorization in Benghazi, leaving the Nigerian team in a situation of total uncertainty. The airport where they eventually landed was closed, with the doors locked and the players deprived of any form of communication, food or drink.

A situation which caused an outcry in Nigeria, with in particular the Minister of Sports, John Enoh, who condemned “a hostage-taking” of the 2013 African champions. Faced with the controversy which continues to swell, the Libyan authorities decided to react. In a statement on its official website, the Libya Football Federation explained that this incident was due to air traffic constraints.

When the same, if not worse, happened to Libya last week, where were you? I didn’t see anyone speaking up! Hypocrites! The same thing, and even worse, happened to Libya in Nigeria last week. 🇱🇾🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/LnZ0k6hmAQ — LibyanFootball (@LibyanFootball3) October 14, 2024

We are deeply concerned by recent reports regarding the hijacking of the Nigerian national team flight ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match in Libya.

While regretting the inconvenience caused, it is essential to note that such incidents may occur due to routine air traffic control protocols, security checks or logistical challenges that affect international air travel.

These are standard procedures at airports around the world, and delays or reroutings, while regrettable, are not uncommon.

We have the greatest respect for our Nigerian counterparts and would like to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional.

There is no reason to accuse Libyan security teams or the Libyan Football Federation of deliberately orchestrating this incident. Such actions are incompatible with our values ​​and principles.

We strongly reject any allegations suggesting foul play or sabotage in this situation.

It is important to highlight that, just last week, our own national team faced significant challenges upon arriving in Nigeria for the third qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Despite the difficulties encountered, we have not made public accusations or questioned the integrity of the Nigerian authorities. Football, in essence, unites nations, and we are committed to upholding the spirit of fairness and mutual respect on and off the pitch.

In Libya, we pride ourselves on our hospitality and our sense of welcome. It has always been our priority to treat all visiting teams, including our African brothers and other international delegations, with the respect and dignity they deserve.

Hosting these events is a great honor for us, and we strive to ensure that all teams feel safe and respected as guests. This commitment to equality and hospitality is an essential aspect of our culture and tradition.

We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved through understanding and goodwill. Our doors are open to our Nigerian brothers and all African teams, and we continue to promote the spirit of unity, sportsmanship and friendship in the world of football.