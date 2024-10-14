Benin: handover of charges to the General Directorate of Water, Forests and Hunting

On Friday October 10, 2024, the Minister of Living Environment and Transport, responsible for Sustainable Development, José TONATO, chaired the official ceremony marking the High Command and the handover of responsibilities to the General Directorate of Water, Forests and Hunting (DGEFC ).

This event, simple but solemn, was an opportunity for the minister to express his gratitude and congratulations to Rémi HEFOUME, the outgoing Director General, in recognition of his commitment and his bravery in the exercise of his functions.

“ Retirement is not a cessation of activity, it is just a change of activity. In the field of forestry, biodiversity and the environment in general, there are many things to do and you are a resource person. Continue to make yourself available to your country », declared José TONATO. The Minister then welcomed the new Director General, Colonel Akoutan Adjakou ADJINDA, wishing him every success in this new mission which is added to his career. He invited forestry executives at all levels to provide their support to meet the major challenges of Beninese forestry.

Rémi HEFOUME, the outgoing Director General, took the opportunity to look back on his journey, expressing his gratitude to the minister for his inspiring leadership, which allowed him to acquire valuable knowledge. He also praised the collaboration of all the staff, and assured the new director of his continued support to accompany him in his duties.

For his part, the new Director General, Colonel Akoutan Adjakou ADJINDA, expressed his deep gratitude to the President of the Republic, Patrice TALON, and to Minister TONATO for the trust placed in him to work for the sustainable management of forest resources. “ This trust is an immense honor and above all a heavy burden. I am committed to working under your leadership to find innovative solutions adapted to the current challenges of the sector. », Said the incoming CEO.

He is also committed to respecting the values ​​of transparency, efficiency and equity, and to revitalizing the sector through participatory governance and inclusive cooperation, with the support of all stakeholders in the forestry sector.