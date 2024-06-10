Lebanon reiterates its support for the territorial integrity of Morocco

Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib expressed his country's solidarity with Morocco, affirming Lebanon's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Shereef kingdom.

Lebanon has officially reaffirmed its support for the territorial integrity of Morocco, through its Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdallah Bou Habib. In a statement issued recently, the Lebanese minister highlighted the strong historical and cultural ties between the two nations, declaring that Lebanon stands firmly with Morocco against any attempt to compromise its national security.

This statement was made after a telephone conversation between the Moroccan ambassador to Lebanon and Minister Bou Habib. The two diplomats discussed the recent conference held in Beirut, where hostile statements against Morocco were issued. In response, Lebanon expressed its disagreement with these positions, reaffirming its unconditional support for the Moroccan kingdom.

The Lebanese Minister of Foreign Affairs also praised the friendly and constructive relations between Lebanon and Morocco. He expressed the wish to strengthen bilateral cooperation in all areas, stressing the importance of a partnership based on trust and collaboration. Bou Habib reiterated his country's commitment to maintaining and developing strong relations with Morocco.