2026 World Cup (Q): Algeria revives against Uganda

Algeria temporarily regained the lead of Group G, after its victory against Uganda (2-1) this Monday in Kampala, on the occasion of the 4th day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

After an unexpected defeat (1-2) at home against Guinea, Algeria absolutely had to react. For this fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Fennecs traveled to Uganda to face the Skulls. The two teams were tied on six points before the start of this crucial meeting.

The match started badly for the Algerians. After just 11 minutes of play, Uganda opened the scoring. On a poor clearance from the Algerian defense, Travis Mutyaba recovered the ball and sent a heavy strike low to the ground, beating goalkeeper Anthony Mandrea (11th, Uganda 1-0).

However, the Fennecs were quick to react. After a mix-up in the Ugandan defense, Houssem Aouar set the record straight, equalizing for Algeria just before the break (45th, Uganda 1-1 Algeria).

Pushing to take the lead, Petkovic's men finally doubled the lead in the 58th minute. Well served by Mohamed Amoura, Said Benrahma scored the second goal for his team (58th, Uganda 1-2 Algeria).

The match ended with this score of 2-1, allowing Algeria to recover after its defeat at home. Thanks to this victory, the Fennecs temporarily occupy the lead in group G with 9 points.