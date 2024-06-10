2026 World Cup (Q): Namibia and Tunisia back to back, all Sunday results

The fourth day of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers started this Sunday June 9, 2024 with crucial matches. Senegal snatched a precious victory despite difficulties against Mauritania, the DRC dominated Togo to stay in the race, and Tunisia was held back by Namibia but retained the lead of its group.

Laborious victory for the Lions of Teranga

Senegal won a difficult but crucial victory against Mauritania, the red lantern before this 4th day. The Lions of Teranga, after a start to the match dominated by their opponents, took the advantage thanks to a header from Diallo in the 27th minute, following a service from Pape Matar Sarr. Despite some scares at the end of the match, the Senegalese were able to maintain their lead and moved back to the top of the group with 8 points.

In Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo provided the essentials by beating Togo 1-0. The Leopards quickly opened the scoring thanks to Meschack Elia in the 6th minute, on a pass from Yoane Wissa. Although dominant throughout the match, they did not manage to score more but held their lead until the end. With this victory, the DRC now has 7 points and remains in the race for qualification.

Tunisia held back by Namibia

Tunisia, looking for a fourth consecutive victory, was held to a 0-0 draw by Namibia during this fourth day of the qualifiers. The Carthage Eagles, seeking revenge after their defeat against the Brave Warriors at CAN 2023, did not find fault in a scoreless match. Despite this disappointing result, Tunisia remains at the head of Group H with 10 points, ahead of Namibia which has 8.

Sunday results:

Sao Tome and Principe 0-1 Liberia

Djibouti 1-1 Ethiopia

DR Congo 1-0 Togo

Mauritania 0-1 Senegal

Namibia 0-0 Tunisia