Le Havre is thinking of Demba Ba to succeed Mathieu Bodmer

Le Havre AC has made Demba Ba, deputy president of USL Dunkerque, its priority to fill the position of sports director, vacant since the departure of Mathieu Bodmer.

According to L’Équipe, the former Senegalese international, now architect of the Dunkirk project, has also been targeted by Lorient in recent months. Advanced contacts have been initiated between the leaders of Le Havre and the leader of Dunkirk, without any agreement having yet been reached at this stage.

Demba Ba’s profile appeals internally to the HAC, which sees in him a manager capable of structuring a sporting project, promoting a workforce and generating added value for the players, like the recent performances of Dunkirk in Ligue 2, underlines the French newspaper.

Discussions would also discuss the possible integration of Romain Decool, current head of recruitment at USLD.