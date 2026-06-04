Europa Conference League: Ismaïla Sarr and Crystal Palace crowned!

Crystal Palace are European champions. The Eagles beat Rayo Vallecano 1-0 this Wednesday, May 27, 2026 in Leipzig, in the final of the Europa Conference League. This is the first European title for Ismaïla Sarr’s teammates.

Starry Crystal Palace! In a Red Bull Arena full as an egg, Ismaïla Sarr and his team tamed Rayo Vallecano of Pathé Ciss and Nobel Mendy, thanks to a goal in the 2nd period via Frenchman Jean-Philippe Mateta (51st). Top scorer in the competition (9 goals), Ismaïla Sarr certainly did not score, but weighed on the Spanish defense.

However, the main thing is elsewhere: Crystal Palace are European champions. The Eagles at the same time offer themselves their 3rd title in a year (FA Cup, Community Shield, Europa Conference League), while they had an empty record in the elite before 2025. For ISO, it is a 4th title in a year, with the CAN 2025.

OBN