Alpha Dabo: “If the academies are better supported…” (11/11) May 27, 2026

In recent years, the academies have nurtured talents which have contributed to writing great pages in Senegalese football. The president of the National Coordination of Football Schools of Senegal (Conefs) believes that if they are better supported, they will continue to produce players capable of representing Senegal with dignity.

Today, there is a proliferation of football academies and schools. Is this an asset for the development of football as a whole?

Yes, it’s a real asset. This proliferation of football academies and schools makes it possible to give more opportunities to young talents in all regions of Senegal. This promotes better detection, earlier training and healthy competition which pushes structures to improve their work. However, this development must be accompanied by good organization and better supervision in order to guarantee quality standards, both on a sporting, educational and social level.

Senegalese football has seen an improvement in recent years. What is the impact of the academies in these successes of the different selections?

Academies have played a fundamental role in the recent successes of Senegalese football. Today, the majority of players who make up our various national teams come from local football schools and academies. These structures provide technical, tactical, physical training, but also educational work from a young age. They prepare young people for high competition and instill values ​​of discipline, work and patriotism. The results obtained by Senegal at the African and global levels are therefore also the fruit of the work carried out at the grassroots level by the academies.

What is needed for these schools and academies to continue to be attics for the different selections?

We need more guidance and support. Academies need suitable infrastructure, quality equipment, regular competitions and above all continuing training for educators. It is also important to strengthen the partnership between the Federation, local authorities, private partners and training centers. If the academies are better supported, they will continue to produce players capable of representing Senegal with dignity.

Today, the majority of centers do not have the means for their policy. Doesn’t this risk being a brake on their ambitions?

Indeed, the lack of resources constitutes a major challenge. Many centers operate with limited resources despite enormous potential. This can slow down certain projects and limit working conditions. Despite these difficulties, academy leaders continue to demonstrate passion, sacrifice and commitment. With better institutional support and the arrival of partners, these structures will be able to take another step forward and contribute even more to the development of Senegalese football.

You are also the founding president of the Yeekwu studies and sports (Yes) academy in Kaolack. What are your goals?

Our ambition at the Yes academy is to produce not only great footballers, but also good citizens. We emphasize the education, discipline and personal development of young people. We want to make Yes a reference in training in Senegal and Africa, with modern infrastructure and quality supervision. Our objective is also to allow our residents to access the high level while continuing their studies in order to prepare for their future on all levels.

Interview conducted by Samba Oumar FALL

Read also: The small category, a good breeding ground for selection A (10/11)