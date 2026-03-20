LDC: Valverde and Real pulverize City, PSG intractable against Chelsea

The 2nd evening of the round of 16 of the Champions League delivered its verdict this Wednesday March 11, 2026. Real Madrid beat Manchester City 3-0. For its part**,** Paris Saint-Germain, reigning champion, crushed Chelsea 5-2. Here are all the results.

The Champions League often bears the mark of Real Madrid, and this evening demonstrated it once again. In decline for several weeks, the Madrilenians beat Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu 3-0.

The big man in this match is Federico Valverde. The Casa Blanca captain scored a hat-trick in 22 minutes in the first half, becoming the second Uruguayan to score a hat-trick in the competition after Walter Pandiani in 2001 with La Coruna against PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain, defending champion, escaped Chelsea’s trap by winning 5-2 thanks to goals from Barcola, Dembélé, Vitinha and Kvara (double). Among the Blues, Gusto and Fernández allowed the English to return to 1-1 and 2-2 respectively. In the other 8 p.m. match, the Norwegians from Bodø/Glimt created another sensation by beating Sporting CP 3-0.

At the opening of this evening, Bayer Leverkusen held on to Arsenal with a score of 1-1. Accustomed to scoring from corners**,** Arsenal this time conceded a goal on this exercise at the start of the second half on a header from Andrich. At the end of the game, the Gunners equalized on a penalty from Kai Havertz. The English concede their first draw of the season in the Champions League, after winning all their matches during the league phase. The return rounds are scheduled for next week.

All results

Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Arsenal

Real Madrid 3–0 Manchester City

Paris Saint-Germain 5–2 Chelsea

Bodø/Glimt 3–0 Sporting CP

Oumar Boubacar NDONGO