17 years in the arena: four strokes of brilliance that built the Sa Thiès myth

In 17 years spent in the arena, Salif Sakho known as Sa Thiès has built a reputation through exploits. The son of Double Less and brother of Balla Gaye 2 has scored victories which have marked his trajectory. A look back at four strong moments that shaped his career and fuel, today, his ambition to bring down Modou Lô on April 5, 2026.

Son of a champion, Sa Thiès knew how to chart his own path. After a few years spent in carpentry and popular neighborhood tournaments, called mbapatt, he took his first steps in strike wrestling in 2009.

April 2010: he shakes Nécko Rël

At the start of his career, Sa Thiès benefited from the support of Serigne Modou Niang, the first promoter to reach out to him. This pitted him against Boy Diouf, whom the young hopeful defeated on February 22, 2009. In the process, the promoter organized, in Ziguinchor, his fight against Bombardier Jr, whom he defeated on June 20, 2009. Sa Thiès then had successes against Wouly (July 26, 2009) then Boy Ngaye (January 9, 2010). It puts an end to the latter’s invincibility.

Promoter Pape Abdou Fall offers him another undefeated player: Nécko Rël from Lansar. The duel is set for April 11, 2010. Many feared this confrontation for Sa Thiès. Nécko Rël, considered one of the most accomplished technicians in the arena, impressed with his mastery. On the day of the fight, Sa Thiès defies the predictions. He neutralizes his opponent’s tackle attempts before knocking him down. A masterful performance still fresh in our memories.

April 2011: Zarco and the “tears” of Modou Lô

After his resounding victory over Nécko Rël, a question animates the debates: who can stop Sa Thiès? For many observers, it was necessary to oppose him a wrestler of similar size, experienced and courageous. This is how his duel with Zarco was born, a resident at the time of Rock Énergie where he trained alongside Modou Lô, his mentor. The poster is set for April 25, 2011. The context is particularly explosive. A few weeks earlier, Modou Lô had just suffered the first defeat against Balla Gaye 2, the brother of Sa Thiès.

Also read: Modou Lô vs Sa Thiès: last face to face on March 28

The fight then takes on the appearance of an electric derby between Parcelles and Guédiawaye. On the big day, the Demba Diop stadium is packed. From the start, Zarco starts strong and manages to surround Sa Thiès, seeming to take the advantage. But Guédiawaye’s “Volcano” emerges with composure and brutally overthrows Grand-Yoff’s “Bad Boy”, sending him onto his four feet. Balla Gaye 2, overjoyed, lifts his brother on his shoulders. Conversely, Modou Lô, helpless, observes the scene, his eyes misty.

July 2016: Site grounded

After dictating his law to Zarco, Sa Thiès continues his raid by damaging the wings of Boy Sèye (July 15, 2011), Tonnerre (April 4, 2012) and Moussa Dioum (July 8, 2012). His good momentum, however, came to a halt when he recorded his first defeat against Malick Niang on May 1, 2013. The son of Double Less, however, did not take long to get back on track.

He found his way to victory against Jordan (April 27, 2014), then confirmed his return to the forefront by dominating Lac Rose on May 31, 2015. Building on this revival, he then came up against one of the rising phenomena: Siteu. Scheduled for July 31, 2016, their confrontation polarizes all passions. At that time, the words of the clairvoyant Selbé Ndom weighed heavily in Senegal. She predicted a victory for Siteu, which fueled the debates and increased the tension around the poster.

Despite this prophecy and the moments of doubt that assail him, Sa Thiès remains convinced of his potential. On the day of the fight, at the Demba Diop stadium, the explanation did not take long to deliver its verdict. From the start, the Lansar phenomenon tries to avoid the test of strength and grabs onto one of his opponent’s legs. But Sa Thiès reacts instantly, controls him by the arm and triggers a masterful “mboot” (hip). The fall is clear. Siteu found himself on the ground, looking towards his many supporters, with a mixture of disbelief and regret.

March 2023: Reug Reug stopped

After his demonstration against Siteu, the younger brother of Balla Gaye 2 continued with another major opponent: his mentor Ness whom he beat on April 9, 2017. But Sa Thiès then suffered a setback against Boy Niang 2 on March 11, 2018. This defeat served as a lesson to him. The son of Double Less resumes his march forward by dominating Moussa Ndoye, on June 26, 2021. Destiny then puts him against Reug Reug, for a high-risk fight set for March 5, 2023.

The “Foudre” of Thiaroye, never defeated and best wrestler without striking, was the favorite. On the big day, Reug Reug throws himself with force, grabbing Sa Thiès’ leg to unbalance him. But the latter, solid and concentrated, steps back, putting all his weight on to avoid falling. Mastering both power and mobility, Sa Thiès ended up winning the fight on four supports. In front of Balla Gaye 2, fully invested in supporting him, Sa Thiès gives a masterful lesson. He definitely enters the history of Senegalese wrestling.

By Abdoulaye DEMBÉLÉ