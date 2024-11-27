LDC: the official lineups of Liverpool-Real Madrid

Real Madrid face Liverpool this Wednesday at Anfield, on the fifth day of the Champions League. The official lineups for both teams have been released.

The Champions League highlights this Wednesday evening (9 p.m., GMT+1) a clash between Real Madrid and Liverpool. An important meeting for both teams in search of victory to move closer to qualifying for the round of 16.

For this shock, Real Madrid opted for a 4-4-2 with Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Arda Güler in the midfield. Kylian Mbappé and Moroccan Brahim Diaz are lined up in attack. Opposite, Liverpool relied on Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz in attack. The Virgil van Dijk-Ibrahima Konaté-Bradley-Robertson quartet will make up the defensive curtain.

The eleven entrants from both teams:

Liverpool: Kelleher – Bradley, Van Dijk, Konaté, Robertson – Mac Allister, Gravenberch-Salah, Jones, Diaz – Nunez.

Real Madrid: Courtois – Valverde, Asencio, Rüdiger, Mendy – Güler, Modric, Camavinga, Bellinham – Brahim, Mbappé.