CHAN 2024: after Algeria and Gabon, Tunisia also renounces the competition

Tunisia announced its official withdrawal from the 8th edition of the African Nations Championship (CHAN), just a few weeks before the decisive matches of the 2nd qualifying round.

After Algeria and Gabon, it is Tunisia’s turn to renounce CHAN 2024. The Tunisian Football Federation announced its withdrawal from the tournament during a meeting with the managers of the first division clubs.

According to sources close to the FTF, the package is motivated by internal priorities in Tunisian football. Local clubs, the main suppliers of players for the national team, have reportedly expressed their reservations about the availability of players due to the busy schedules in the league and international competitions.

An expected financial sanction

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) was quick to react to this withdrawal. Tunisia is expected to be fined $50,000, in line with current regulations for teams withdrawing after registration. This financial penalty adds to the logistical disorder caused by the absence of Tunisia, which forces CAF to reorganize the qualification tables.

A hard blow for CHAN

The absence of a nation as prestigious as Tunisia, double African champion (2004 and 2011), is a blow to the competition, which exclusively highlights local talent. For supporters and observers, this decision deprives CHAN of a team capable of claiming the title and adding spectacle to the event.