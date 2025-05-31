LDC, PSG – Inter Milan: the official compositions
PSG challenges Inter Milan this Saturday evening (8 p.m., GMT+1) in Munich, in the Champions League final. The official compos of the two teams fell.
PSG challenges Inter Milan this Saturday in Munich, as part of the Champions League final. A decisive meeting for the two teams in search of the supreme title.
Crowned three times, the Nerazzurri dream of engraving a fourth star on their jersey. Opposite, the Parisians still run behind their first coronation in this tournament.
Compositions:
Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma-Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes-Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz-Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Inter Milan: Sommer – Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Thuram, Lautaro Martinez