LDC, PSG – Inter Milan: the official compositions

PSG challenges Inter Milan this Saturday evening (8 p.m., GMT+1) in Munich, in the Champions League final. The official compos of the two teams fell.

PSG challenges Inter Milan this Saturday in Munich, as part of the Champions League final. A decisive meeting for the two teams in search of the supreme title.

Crowned three times, the Nerazzurri dream of engraving a fourth star on their jersey. Opposite, the Parisians still run behind their first coronation in this tournament.

Compositions:

Paris Saint-Germain: Donnarumma-Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes-Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz-Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia

Inter Milan: Sommer – Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni – Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco – Thuram, Lautaro Martinez