DRC: Tshisekedi denounces persistent opacity in mining joint ventures

Three years after having ordered an audit of public mining assets, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi denounced, during the Council of Ministers of May 30, 2025, “Persistent opacity” Around the representation of the State in mining joint ventures.

The Congolese state holds shares in 25 seals in the sector, without however deriving clear profits. The audit ordered in 2022 should make it possible to take stock of the assets from the mining, the revenues expected by the Treasury, as well as the legitimacy of the representatives of the State in these societies. But according to the president, the results are still long in coming.

“” The expected results are still not available ”regretted Félix Tshisekedi, pointing a “Clarity deficit and accountability »Incompatible with the ambitions of sovereignty on natural resources and sustainable development.

To try to shed light on this management deemed failing, a government commission will soon be set up in order to carry out a complete audit. It will have to assess the governance of the companies concerned and offer reform avenues.

This is not the first alert. In December 2024, the Minister of Portfolio, Jean-Lucien Bussa, already stressed that “Almost all public enterprises has not made any profits for three years”, evoking governance “Uncomplicable”.