LDC-PSG: Achraf Hakimi breaks Hakim Ziyech’s record

Starting in PSG's 1-0 defeat against Borussia Dortmund this Wednesday in the Champions League, Moroccan international Achraf Hakimi broke an important record.

The young right-back set a new record by becoming the Moroccan international having made the most appearances in a single UEFA Champions League season, with 10 matches to his name. This remarkable achievement propelled Hakimi to the top, dethroning Hakim Ziyech, another star of Moroccan football.

But Hakimi's exploits don't stop there. In addition to his individual record, the Atlas Lions defender also wrote his name in the history books by becoming the most capped Moroccan player in the history of the Champions League, with a total of 46 appearances. . . This remarkable achievement allows him to slightly surpass Ziyech, who has 45 appearances to his name.

As PSG prepares for the decisive match of the Champions League semi-finals, which will be held at the Parc des Princes next week, Hakimi finds himself at the crossroads of history. At just 25 years old, he continues to write his own legend in the world of football, leaving an indelible mark on the European field. PSG fans and Moroccan football enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see what other page in history will be written by this young football prodigy.