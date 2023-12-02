LDC: Manchester United scuttles at Galatasaray, PSV offers itself to Sevilla

Galatasaray snatched a point from a draw against Manchester United (3-3) this Wednesday in Istanbul, in the 5th day of the Champions League group stage. In Spain, Sevilla lost to the Dutch PSV Eindhoven (3-2).

The Champions League continues this Wednesday with the matches on the fifth day of the group stages. In Group A, Manchester United were forced to a draw by Galatasaray. At the end of an electric encounter, the two teams parted with a score of 3 goals.

Leading 3-1 on goals from Garnacho (11th), Fernandes (18th) and McTominay in the second half (55th), the visitors saw the Turkish team come close to them on goals from Ziyech, author of a double ( 29th, 62nd) and Akturkoglu (71st).

With this result, coach Erik Ten Hag’s men are more than ever on the verge of elimination from the C1. It would take a big miracle on the last day against Bayern Munich to see the Mancuniens qualify for the round of 16.

In Group B, Sevilla FC failed to take three precious points against PSV Eindhoven. At the finish, the Spaniards lost with a score of 3-2. Well started in the game, the Sevillians thought they were doing the hard part, with two goals from Ramos (24th) and En-Nesyri (47th).

But the Dutch turned the game around after the hour mark, thanks to goals from Saibari (68th), Gudelj against his camp (81st), and Pepi (90th + 2). This result does not do the business of Lens, 3rd with three points behind PSV before facing Arsenal, the leader of this group, at 9 p.m.