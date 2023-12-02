“Relapse”, Didistone Olomidé justifies his presence at the Fally Ipupa show in Paris (photo)

Less than 6 months after her baptism, the famous Didistone quickly returned to worldly music. While a few months ago, Koffi Olomidé’s daughter declared that she would no longer be involved in this type of music.

Koffi Olomidé’s eldest daughter, Didistone, could not resist for long. The Congolese model based in France has once again succumbed to the temptation of secular music. This is what justifies his presence at the Fally Ipupa show last weekend at the Défense Arena in Paris. Which sparked a surprised reaction from a subscriber on the social network Tik-Tok.

The latter directly questioned the reason for the presence of the daughter of the legendary Mopao Mokonzi at this event, given that she now claims to be a child of God. The answer was simple: “relapse,” she replied. In other words, Didistone did not completely abandon worldly music, contrary to what she had suggested the day after her baptism by immersion.

“I have been fighting to stop playing social music for over a year now. This is not a recent decision. At first it was really difficult. I relapsed several times, stopping then starting again for a bit, then stopping again, and so on..

But finally, for some time now, with the support of the Holy Spirit, I have been able to stop completely. And when you discover the spiritual realities behind it all… it disgusts you. Personally, this makes me uncomfortable now. », she indicated after devoting her life to God:

It is surprising for her fans to see her so easily plunge back into the world of secular music. As a result, many people remain skeptical about the sincerity of Didistone’s conversion.