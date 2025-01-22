LDC: Liverpool 2-1 Lille, Benfica 4-5 Barça, Tuesday results

The 7th day of the Champions League offered a thrilling spectacle this Tuesday, marked by incredible reversals and decisive results.

At the end of a stunning match, FC Barcelona won 5-4 against Benfica in Lisbon. Trailing 4-2 until the 78th minute, the Blaugrana turned the tide thanks to a decisive goal from Raphinha in stoppage time. The Catalan defense, however, suffered, with an own goal from Araujo and a blunder from goalkeeper Szczesny.

Reduced to ten in the 23rd minute, Atletico Madrid triumphed against Bayer Leverkusen (2-1) thanks to a late goal from Alvarez, despite an expulsion from each side.

Juventus Turin was held in check by Bruges (0-0), missing the opportunity to progress in the ranking. Dortmund, for their part, fell to Bologna (1-2), conceding two goals in the space of two minutes.

Monaco qualified for the play-offs by beating Aston Villa (1-0), while Stuttgart took a three-point lead over PSG with a victory against Bratislava (3-1). Two teams leave the competition: Red Star Belgrade, beaten by PSV Eindhoven (2-3), and Sturm Graz, swept by Atalanta (0-5). In the other matches, Liverpool dominated Lille (2-1), confirming its superiority in these group stages, with 7 consecutive victories.

Full results: