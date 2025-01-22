“Fon des Fons”: Eto’o at the heart of a controversy after a controversial honorary distinction

The president of the Cameroon Football Federation (Fecafoot), Samuel Eto’o, faces controversy in his country after receiving the honorary title of Fon des Fons (“chief of chiefs”) during a traditional ceremony in Douala , January 17, 2025.

This distinction, considered the highest in the traditional nobility of the English-speaking North-West region, sparked a strong reaction from the Brotherhood of Chiefs of this region. In a press release signed by Fon Yakum Kevin Teuvih, the leaders denounce a “ violation of traditional artifacts » and claim that this title is reserved exclusively for President Paul Biya.

The Fon Koshin, at the origin of this attribution, clarified that Samuel Eto’o will not bear the title of ” chief of chiefs » than in his village, where he will serve as “ messenger “. This clarification helped ease tensions and dispel misunderstandings surrounding this distinction.

The controversy reflects sensitivities related to local traditions and their respect in the context of honorary elevations.