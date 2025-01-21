Kenya: fire destroys more than 120,000 hectares

A large-scale fire has ravaged more than 120,000 hectares in Isiolo County, central Kenya. The Ministry of the Interior confirmed this Monday evening, January 20, that the fire, which broke out on Friday in this rural region, is now partially contained, although outbreaks still persist.

The authorities, in collaboration with the police, forest rangers, the Red Cross and local communities, are working tirelessly to bring the flames under control. However, powerful vents significantly complicate their efforts.

For local breeders, the impact of this disaster is colossal. “ He destroyed pastures that could feed our livestock for the next two years said Mohamed Konso, head of the Council of Elders of Borana, a reserve in the county.

These fires are part of a worrying context for the environment in Kenya. According to Atlai, a deforestation monitoring program, the country has lost 285,000 hectares of forest in two decades, mainly due to urbanization, agriculture and logging.