Central African Republic: at least 10 civilians killed by armed men in the center of the country

At least ten civilians were killed Monday in an attack perpetrated by armed men in the Ouaka prefecture, located in the center of the Central African Republic (CAR), local sources reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early evening, when several motorcycle taxi drivers, coming from Yppi, in the Ouaka sub-prefecture, fell into an ambush set up by unidentified attackers about 60 kilometers from Bria, capital of Haute-Kotto.

According to Jean Robestin Yamandé, commander of the Haute-Kotto gendarmerie company, the official toll stands at ten civilians killed. He specified that the victims were transporting religious people returning from a meeting organized in Bria. It was during their return journey that they were targeted and executed by the attackers.