Egypt: several missing after the sinking of a tourist boat

Egyptian authorities announced Monday that 28 people were rescued after a tourist boat capsized off the Red Sea coast, RFI reports. Search operations continue to find 17 other passengers.

The ship was carrying 31 tourists of various nationalities on board as well as 14 crew members, according to a statement issued by the Red Sea governorate. The boat sent distress signals at 5:30 a.m. local time (03:30 GMT), alerting rescue services.

Rescue teams were mobilized to respond to the incident. Authorities have not yet provided details on the circumstances leading to the sinking or the state of health of the survivors.

The search operation, which involves several maritime and air units, remains ongoing in the area. The families of the passengers concerned are waiting for news amid uncertainty.

New information will be communicated as the research progresses.