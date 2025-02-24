Crisba shakes the Beninese rap: his new title “Numero Uno” relaunches the battle of the Titans (video)

Beninese rap has been boiling for five days, after Crisba, an essential figure of the local scene, dropped a new piece entitled “Numero Uno” which triggers a real dissociate war. In this explosive title, the rapper does not hesitate to assert his supremacy by declaring in particular: “I am the master, the pressure, she goes up, the beer is blonde”.

From these first lines, Crisba sets the groundwork for a confrontation which promises to redefine the codes of rap in the country. The song, with striking words, targets its rivals bluntly. “I have no interval, no limit

But the others, they are limited, “said Crisba in a provocative tone. This choice of sharp words illustrates his displayed will to go beyond the mediocrity that some accuse of haunting the environment, even evoking the lips of rappers of rappers “Illettrés” And “Alcoholics”. A criticism that does not fail to react.

Towards a grand clash?

The answer was not expected in an environment where the challenge is king. From the first hours following the release of the song, several Beninese rappers seized the microphone to take up the challenge. Fanicko, Vano and Axel Merryl are only some of the artists who tried to prove their talent in this grandiose clash. In the process, rapper Ghis launched his title “Merryline Axlerine” this Sunday, February 23, 2025, in direct response to Axel Merryl, thus intensifying tension in a game of aftershocks where each word counts.

Beyond the pure confrontation, Crisba’s texts reveal a surprising duality between unshakable confidence and assumed vulnerability. “I admit that sometimes I am ashamed”he confesses, revealing a more human side behind the image of the warrior of the microphone. Paradoxically, it is this same intensity that strengthens its aura: daring metaphors like “The Place de l’Amazone” And “My Piole is like the place of the Amazon” come to underline its ambition to dominate a sector in search of innovation and renewal.

Crisba shakes the foundations of Beninese rap

These verses, marked by an incisive play on words and references both contemporary and provocative, illustrate a desire to shake up the foundations of Beninese rap. Crisba is not only launching a personal challenge; He redirects debate on authenticity and creativity in a musical universe often marked for his lack of depth. By pointing to his competitors and claiming an undeniable authority “Your best rapper is under my authority”the young rapper invites his pairs to rethink the standards of the genre.

While the tension rises and the replicas are linked, this new piece appears as the catalyst of a new era in rap in Benin. Between provocation, introspection and a challenge launched to all generations, Crisba already establishes itself as the disturbing element which could well redefine the landscape of local rap. Only the future will say if this battle of Titans will truly raise the artistic level or leave behind the stigma of an inevitable clash.