Land dispute in Dalifort-Foirail: the populations demand the site dedicated to their future school

Standing as one man, the inhabitants of the commune of Dalifort-Foirail came out en masse, on Friday March 13, 2026, to demonstrate their dissatisfaction with the dispossession of land located in Darou Salam, previously intended to house a public school. The populations of the locality, formed as a collective, vigorously denounced the division of the said land by a third party with the aim of making it into plots intended for the construction of housing. It was during a peaceful march organized by the committee, under the coordination of the mayor of the commune, Mamadou Mbengue known as “Baye Diop”.

According to Habib Thiam, district delegate of Touba Seras, this site was allocated to the town hall by presidential decree in 2008, by Abdoulaye Wade for the construction of a school establishment. “The mayor at the time even laid the first stone for the actual start of the work. But to our great surprise, we noticed that the land had been divided up by a real estate developer and put up for sale. And I would like to make it clear that we, the population of Dalifort, will not let this happen,” he confided.

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Comments corroborated by the current mayor Mamadou Mbengue who believes that the construction of an elementary school is a pressing grievance of the inhabitants of this locality. “We cannot imagine that a town like Dalifort only has two elementary schools. This land has been allocated to the municipality, it is now up to the populations to carry out this fight which we support 100%,” indicated the 1st magistrate of the municipality. According to Badara Thiendella Fall, coordinator of the collective defending the interests of Dalifort, this peaceful march is only a first act to alert the state authorities, and other initiatives are planned in order to win the case.

Papa Alioune NDIAYE