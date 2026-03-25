A foreign national referred to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for selling cat meat and illegal stay March 14, 2026

The Point E District Police Station referred an individual of foreign nationality to the Dakar Public Prosecutor’s Office this Friday March 13, 2026 for selling products unfit for consumption, vagrancy and illegal stay on the national territory.

Facts discovered by chance at the Corniche

It all starts on March 12, 2026, late in the afternoon, near the Mali Embassy. A vigilant parking attendant notices a man coming down from the rocks of the Corniche with a bag with suspicious contents. Intrigued, he decides to follow him discreetly and what he discovers pushes him to immediately alert the police: the individual is in the process of slitting the throat of a cat using a broken bottle. Security elements on duty in the area intervened without delay and arrested the suspect.

A version of the facts contradicted by the testimonies

During his interrogation, the suspect admitted to having killed two cats, but claimed that the meat was only intended for his personal consumption. An explanation that investigations will quickly deny.

Several witnesses interviewed describe the man as a well-known itinerant meat seller, operating regularly on Avenue Cheikh Anta Diop and along the Corniche. A police officer confirms, for his part, having encountered this same individual several times in the evening, offering meat contained in a bowl to passers-by. Investigators also established that he assiduously frequented the area around Cheikh Anta Diop University (UCAD) to sell his goods.

An illegal alien

In addition to the offenses linked to the sale of products unfit for consumption and vagrancy, it appeared that the accused, a foreign national, was on Senegalese territory without a valid residence permit, in violation of the regulations in force relating to immigration.

Placed in police custody following his arrest, he was referred to the Public Prosecutor at the end of the legal procedure. The National Police remind the population that they can report any suspicious behavior by calling 800 00 17 00 free of charge.

CGD