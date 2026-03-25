Imam Birame Pouye: “Even during menstruation, a woman can remain spiritually engaged” (2/2)

During their menstruation in Ramadan, women are exempt from fasting and prayer. Imam Birame Pouye, religious animator at RTS, explains the rules and recommended spiritual practices.

How should a menstruating woman behave during this blessed month?

In Fiqh or Islamic jurisprudence, the rule is clear: during her menstruation in the month of Ramadan, a woman is exempt from certain religious obligations. She does not fast or perform prayer during this period. Missed fasting days must be made up after Ramadan, as reported by Aisha bint Abi Bakr regarding the practice during the time of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Also read: Menstruation and Ramadan: the time of disruption (1/2)

However, she can still remain spiritually engaged: making invocations, zikr, listening to or studying the Quran and performing acts of charity. Thus, in Islamic jurisprudence, this dispensation is considered as an ease and mercy granted to women, without diminishing their spiritual participation in Ramadan.

⁠What should she avoid?

During her periods during the month of Ramadan, the woman must avoid certain specific acts of worship. She must not fast or perform obligatory prayers, and she does not perform ṭawāf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba. Furthermore, according to the opinion of many scholars, she should avoid directly touching the mushaf (the physical text of the Quran). These restrictions are temporary. Once the period is over and after the great ablutions (ghusl), she normally resumes her acts of worship and makes up for the missed days of fasting.

– ⁠What is recommended for her to strengthen her faith?

During her periods during the month of Ramadan, the woman can continue to strengthen her spirituality according to the principles of Fiqh. He is recommended to multiply zikr (remembrance of God), invocations (duha), charity and listening or studying the Koran. She can also follow religious teachings, meditate on the meaning of Ramadan and perform good deeds towards others. These practices allow one to maintain a strong spiritual connection with God, even when exempt from fasting and prayer.

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