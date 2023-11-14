Lady Ponce-Fally Ipupa affair: the king of rumba Koffi Olomidé joins the dance

After Fally Ipupa’s response to Cameroonian singer Lady Ponce, the king of rumba, Koffi Olomidé makes his entrance. He sharply tackles the Cameroonian singer.

In recent days, the Fally Ipupa affair headlining a concert organized by the Cameroonian state company, Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel) and which will be held on December 30, 2023 at the Reunification Bepanda stadium in Douala has been leaking news. ink and saliva on the canvas. Indeed, the controversy started from the Cameroonian diva Lady Ponce’s fed up, against society, but also indirectly targeting Fally Ipupa.

After the reactions of Petit Pays, Mani Bella, Eric Benjamin Lamère (Communications Director at Camtel), but also of Dicap La Merveil, it is the turn of the celebrity and king of Congolese Rumba, Koffi Olomidé. “ Lady Ponce’s claim in question is not bad, but it wasn’t the time. There is a frustration in her which also impacts the presence of foreign artists in Cameroon. My darling is starting to understand that every African is at home for our continent to evolve. A white person would never ask this question to an Italian who is going to play in France “, he declares.

To conclude, the Boss of the Latin Quarter teased the Cameroonian singer a little. “ What seemed to touch me was your question asked to Camtel: In which country is a foreigner headlining in another? This is directly ignoring Cameroonian and Congolese culture. I remind you that Congo DRC has always contributed to the improvement of Cameroonian sounds. New generation of the late Kotto Bass. Father Manu (Editor’s note: the late Manu Dibango) spent half his life in music groups in Kinshasa. He was a conductor, let alone a headliner. He was almost named minister of culture here by Mobutu. Old Eboa Lottin was a monument to us, no one had ever called them foreign. Your exit to two volleys which spoke to us but, we forgive you, you had no advisors. I salute Papa Zoé and Petit Pays! Have a good day to all Cameroonians », he concludes.