Koffi Olomidé treats himself to a jacket worth 27 million CFA francs

The Congolese singer, Koffi Olomidé is known for his unusual clothing. But what his fans don’t know is that he pays astronomical amounts for his unique, unusual clothing, often considered extravagant. Recently, the artist even treated himself to a jacket for more than 42 thousand euros.

The famous Congolese singer Koffi Olomidé is renowned for his unique and extravagant clothing style, distinguishing him during his stage performances. Wearing outfits that are both simple and extravagant, he never fails to get people talking. But despite the criticism and controversy surrounding his clothing choices, Koffi Olomidé continues to stand out.

Over the years, the musician has sparked strong reactions on social media, particularly when he was seen wearing clothing initially intended for women. However, these comments did not alter his determination to maintain his distinctive style.

During a television show, Koffi Olomidé revealed the impressive amount he spent to acquire a unique piece: a jacket worth 42,000 euros, the equivalent of 27.5 million CFA francs. “ I have a jacket that cost me 42,000 euros (27.5 million CFA francs), ‘forgive me’. But I love leather jackets. My children ask me to do the auctions. These are clothes that I barely wear two or three times” , did he declare.

His passion for fashion, particularly for leather jackets, shines through each acquisition, despite the rarity with which he wears them. We can say that her clothing choices add an additional element to her legend in the world of music and fashion.