CAN 2023: bad news for Egypt after its qualification in the round of 16

Qualified for the second round of CAN 2023, Egypt will continue its adventure in this competition without its goalkeeper, Mohamed El-Shenawy. The Pharaons goalkeeper is out for the remainder of the tournament due to a dislocated shoulder.

The bad news keeps coming for Egypt. Already deprived of their captain Mohamed Salah, victim of a thigh injury and who should be away from the field between 21 to 28 days according to his agent, the Pharaohs will also do without another of their executives for the rest of CAN 2023 .

Coach Rui Vitoria will no longer be able to count on his goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. The 35-year-old goalkeeper is out of this tournament due to a dislocated shoulder. An injury contracted during the draw against Cape Verde (2-2) Monday evening in the group stage.

According to a press release from the Egyptian Federation, the Al Ahly player will return to Cairo to undergo additional medical examinations and possibly find out his length of unavailability. His injury may require surgery.

A big blow for Egypt, qualified for the round of 16 of CAN 2023. A qualification with difficulty won by the Pharaohs who escaped with three draws, against Mozambique (1-1), against Ghana ( 2-2) and last night against the Blue Sharks. By all logic, Gabaski should replace El Shenawy in the Egyptian cages.