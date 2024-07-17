Kenya sends new contingent of police to Haiti

Two hundred Kenyan police officers left Kenya on Monday, July 15, for Haiti, as part of an international mission aimed at restoring security on the Caribbean island plagued by gang violence. The deployment, confirmed by several police sources, is part of a multinational initiative supported by the United Nations.

“We have two hundred police officers who left last night (Monday), they should land at their destination Haiti this morning.“, confirmed a senior Kenyan police officer quoted by Le Monde. Another police officer corroborated this information. This mission is part of the Multinational Mission for Security Support (MMAS), approved by the UN Security Council in October 2023, aimed at stabilizing Haiti for an initial period of one year.

Kenya had already sent an initial contingent of 400 police officers in June. Nairobi has pledged to send a total of 1,000 officers to support the mission. In addition to Kenya, police forces from Bangladesh, Benin, Chad, the Bahamas and Barbados will also participate in the international initiative.

Haiti is in the midst of a severe security and political crisis, with armed groups controlling 80% of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and major roads. According to the UN, at least 1,554 people have been killed and 826 injured in the first three months of 2024. The situation is described as ” cataclysmic “ by international experts.