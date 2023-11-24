Koffi Olomidé and Cindy Le Coeur as a couple: the singer’s kiss which confirms their union

Koffi Olomidé and Cindy Le Coeur now reveal themselves as a couple perfectly in love with each other. A video shared by the Congolese singer in his Instagram story confirms rumors about a romantic relationship between the two artists.

Koffi Olomidé and Cindy Le Coeur experience an intense passion. Although they still leave doubt, these last few months have been punctuated by revealing clues of their romance.

Initially, Cindy Le Coeur published a photo on social networks where she was lying next to a man whose face remained mysteriously hidden while she wanted to respond enigmatically to an attack by Didistone, the eldest daughter of Koffi Olomide.

And then, the Grand Mopao himself took over during the celebration of the birthday of its artistic director by sending her a tender message, thus testifying to their closeness. As doubt still hovered, the Congolese singer confirmed that he shares Cindy Le Coeur’s life by revealing a video in his Instagram story where we can see a significant gesture of their love.

In this sequence lasting a few seconds, we see Koffi Olomidé exchanging a special handshake with the singer, accompanied by a symbolic kiss exchanged by each of them. A gesture which confirms that they do not attach any importance to the numerous criticisms against them. Their love is stronger than anything.