CDM 2026 (Q): Morocco dominates Tanzania, Niger revives

The second day of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, in the Africa zone, ended Tuesday evening, including two matches in Group E.

For its first match in these qualifiers, the group having found itself down to 5 teams after the withdrawal of Eritrea, Morocco traveled to Tanzania. Widely favored for this confrontation, the semi-finalists of the last World Cup in Qatar won with a score of 2-0.

The Atlas Lions obtained a penalty in the first moments of the match, but Achraf Hakimi missed his attempt (3rd). A few minutes later, Morocco finally opened the scoring thanks to Hakim Ziyech, well served by Nayef Aguerd (1-0, 28th). In the second half, an own goal from Lusajo Mawaikenda (53rd) sealed the victory for the Moroccans.

Thanks to this victory, Morocco takes the lead in Group E, despite a match in hand, ahead of Zambia who were also away this Tuesday evening on the Niger lawn. After the victory (4-2) against Congo, during the first day, the Zambians were this time beaten by Les Menas with a narrow score of 2-1. Amadou Moutari (6th) and Boubacar Goumey (28th) scored the goals for the Nigeriens, who are relaunching in this competition, after their inaugural defeat against Tanzania (0-1).