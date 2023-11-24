Nice: Algerian full-back, Youcef Atal, placed in police custody

At the heart of a controversy in France since the broadcast on his Instagram account of a video calling has “a dark day for the Jews » as part of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Youcef Atal was taken into custody Thursday evening, we learned from local media.

Twist in the Youcef Atal affair. Suspended for 7 matches by the Disciplinary Commission of the Professional Football League after the broadcast on his Instagram account of a video calling for “a dark day for the Jews » in the context of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the Algerian right-back will also have to explain himself to the French justice system. The Nice player was placed in police custody on Thursday evening in the premises of the judicial police, as Nice-Matin informs.

In the incriminated publication, Sheikh Mahmoud al-Hasanat asks God to send “a dark day for the Jews ” And ” to accompany the hand of the Palestinians if they throw stones“. An outing linked to the Hamas attacks against Israel on October 7.

The Nice prosecutor then announced the opening of a preliminary investigation for “ apology for terrorism and public incitement to hatred or violence“. The Algerian international should be referred this Friday during the day. The latter risks up to 7 years in prison and a fine of 100,000 euros. To be continued….