Koffi Olomidé and Aliya officially divorced after 29 years of marriage

Congolese star Koffi Olomidé officially announced his divorce from his wife Aliya during his appearance on the show “Bosolo na politik”, hosted by Israel Mutombo this Monday, June 17.

It’s now official: Koffi Olomidé is no longer married to Aliya, the mother of his children. In response to a question from the host on his marital status this Monday, the singer declared: “I have already just gotten divorced”, thus confirming that the divorce had been finalized.

Indeed, the confirmation of this divorce comes after several years of tensions and conflicts between the Agbepa couple. Since 2021, Fifi Alyane, known as Aliya, had left Koffi due to his numerous infidelities, notably his relationship with Cindy Le Cœur. This separation was not limited to a simple physical distance, but was accompanied by numerous acerbic exchanges and malicious remarks between the two former spouses.

The situation also affected the relationship between Koffi Olomidé and his daughter, Didistone. The latter publicly criticized her father’s relationship with Cindy Le Cœur, leader of the Quartier Latin orchestra. Didistone expressed disagreement with this union, which contributed to a notable rift in family relations.