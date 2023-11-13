Kinshasa: Félix Tshisekedi erects a statue bearing the image of Papa Wemba (photo)

Seven years after the death of Papa Wemba on the FEMUA stage in 2016, the Congolese state decided to pay tribute to him by erecting a life-size statue of him in the capital Kinshasa.

A statue has been erected in Kinshasa to pay tribute to Congolese singer Jules Shungu Wembadio Pene Kikumba, also known as Papa Wemba. The artist died tragically in 2016 at the age of 66 on the stage of the Anoumabo Urban Music Festival (FEMUA) in Ivory Coast.

Two years after his death, in 2018, the provincial government of Kinshasa made a commitment to perpetuate his memory as a great ambassador of Congolese rumba in Africa and around the world. It is in honor of this promise that a commemorative monument was inaugurated on Wednesday November 8, 2023, at the intersection of avenues du Stade and Oshwe in Kinshasa.

The inauguration took place in the presence of renowned personalities and fans of the artist, with President Félix Tshisekedi in person presiding over the ceremony. Papa Wemba’s widow, Rose Luzolo, affectionately called Amazon, was also present during this inauguration ceremony.