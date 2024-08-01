2024 Olympics: France-Argentina, Morocco-USA, the quarter-final matches

With the matches played on Tuesday evening, counting for the third and final day of the group stages, we know all the teams qualified for the quarter-finals of the Olympic football tournament. And with it, the table of these direct elimination stages.

The men’s football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is entering a decisive phase with the quarter-finals. Bourrelle of New Zealand (3-0) on Tuesday, which gave it first place in its group, France will meet Argentina in the next round.

The other quarter-finals will also offer high-level confrontations. Spain, accustomed to major international events, will face Japan in a duel that promises to be very competitive. For their part, Morocco and the United States will face each other, promising an intense encounter between two teams with different playing styles.

Finally, Egypt will cross swords with Paraguay. The Egyptians, having shown great team cohesion throughout the tournament, will try to thwart the Paraguayans’ plans to reach the semi-finals.

Quarter-final posters: