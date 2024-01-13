Khuliso Mudau: “We have quality in the South African team”

South African defender Khuliso Mudau is banking on the experience gained by Bafana Bafana on the continent to win the 2023 CAN in Ivory Coast.

In Ivory Coast where it is staying as part of the final phase of CAN 2023, South Africa is dreaming of its second continental title after its feat in 1996. Bafana Bafana landed in Korhogo on Thursday January 11 where they are accommodated for the Group E matches which will take place at the new Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

In an interview given to cafeline from the team’s base on Friday, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau, who recently won the African Football League title with his club said experience on the continent will be vital for the team to succeed during the competition.

“It won’t be an easy group, but I think we have quality in the team with young and hungry players. We want to make sure we make history together. I think it will help us a lot to have players who play in the Champions League“, he confided.

And added, confidently: “ We can’t compare that with the local league because the intensity is not the same. So I think that’s going to help us a lot. We’ve been playing together for a while now as a team and I’m just grateful to be here and I want to show my talent.”.

South Africa is housed in Group E, with Mali, Namibia and Tunisia. Great customers for Bafana Bafana who must at least finish in the four best thirds to advance to the second round. See you next Tuesday against the Eagles for the first round of the group stages.