CAN 2023: “everyone wants to win the competition”, Sofiane Feghouli

Winner of the CAN in 2019 with the Fennecs and summoned for the 34th edition of the African Cup, Sofiane Feghouli took stock of Algeria’s preparation for the tournament in Ivory Coast. And the midfielder assured that his team are determined to get back on the African roof.

Eliminated in the group stages during the previous edition in Cameroon, Algeria wants to wash away this humiliation. The Fennecs intend to win CAN 2023 as during their exploit in 2019 in Egypt. A mission not won in advance, as this 34th edition promises to be tough with major contenders for the supreme coronation including Senegal, Morocco, Nigeria and even the Ivory Coast.

Gathering in Togo, as part of preparations for the continental tournament, coach Djamel Belmadi’s team played two matches, against the Eperviers A’ (3-0) and against Burundi (4-0). In front of the local press, midfielder Sofiane Feghouli took stock of his team’s preparation for Ivory Coast and believes that everything went well.

“ The team worked very well, we knew why we were here in Togo. The intention was to acclimatize, because it was very hot and very humid, to arrive ready. In Ivory Coast, it’s roughly the same climate, we came in with difficulty so as not to be surprised when we start the competition », Confided Feghouli.

Commenting on the state of form of the team, Sofiane Feghouli thinks that Algeria is ready to perform well at CAN 2023: “ Everyone is ready and above all everyone wants to win the competition. In any case, to be African champion you have to be the best defense. We really have to be at the top of the best defensively. We have quality, we are capable of scoring at any time.”

As a reminder, CAN 2023 will take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024. Algeria is housed in Pool D, with Angola, Burkina Faso and Mauritania. The Fennecs will enter the competition against the Palencas Negras next Monday at the Bouaké stadium.